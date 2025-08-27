Charge-sheets submitted in 93 pc of cases registered under BNS in Assam: DGP

Guwahati, Aug 27 (PTI) Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh said that charge-sheets have been submitted in 93 per cent of the cases registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the state.

The DGP, after chairing the monthly state crime review meeting, said in an X post on Tuesday night that charge-sheets were submitted in 93 per cent of the BNS cases in July this year, up from 84.42 per cent in May.

The BNS came into effect in July 2024, replacing the Indian Penal Code.

Singh said that the conviction rate in cases has also increased to 26.72 per cent in 2025 from 5.5 per cent in 2020.

With this, the number of cases under investigation has come down to 12,338 in July 2025 from 1,54,280 in 2020.

"Guided by Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa Sir, @assampolice continues its journey towards better policing with consistent improvement in key policing parameters," the DGP added.