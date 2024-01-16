Charged atmosphere outside Govt Law College in Kochi over KSU protest against PM

Kochi, Jan 16 (PTI) A charged atmosphere was witnessed outside the Government Law College here on Tuesday after activists of Kerala Students Union (KSU) put up a banner asking Narendra Modi, expected to arrive in the port city in the evening, to go back which angered the BJP supporters gathered there to see the Prime Minister's roadshow.

The angry BJP supporters rushed towards the gate of the college, but were stopped and turned away by the police deployed at the spot, according to visuals shown on TV.

The PM's roadshow is to pass in front of the college gates and a large number of BJP workers and supporters were gathered there to witness it.

Police also removed a board set up by the KSU, the student wing of the Congress, inside the college asking Modi to go back.

It also took into custody a couple of KSU activists who were involved in the protest.

However, the irate BJP supporters outside the college were not appeased and accused the police of allowing the KSU to protest against the PM.

Some of them, speaking to the media, also threatened to show the might of the RSS.

Earlier in the day, a banner was put up outside the college gates asking Modi to go back, but it was removed by the police. PTI HMP HMP ROH