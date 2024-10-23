Charges framed against Congress MP Imran Masood for threatening to tear Modi into pieces

Saharanpur (UP): Charges were framed in a special court here against Congress' Saharanpur MP Imran Masood for allegedly making objectionable comments against Narendra Modi in 2014 when he was chief minister of Gujarat, a lawyer said.

Government advocate Gulab Singh said on Wednesday that charges were framed on Tuesday before judge Mohit Sharma of the special MP-MLA court that hears cases involving legislators.

He said a case was filed against Masood on March 27, 2014 by Kusum Veer Singh, who was then the Kotwali in-charge of Deoband.

It was alleged that Masood had made a controversial statement against Modi during an election meeting in Labkari village of Deoband police station area, threatening to 'tear him into pieces'.

It is alleged that he had made objectionable comments against two Bahujan Samaj Party leaders too.

Singh said that Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time, was the BJP's prime ministerial candidate then.

In this case, statements of 19 people were recorded in the special MP - MLA court, he added.

There was a lot of controversy over Masood's remarks, a video of which was widely circulated on social media.

Masood had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party in 2023 but switched back to the Congress the same year. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Saharanpur seat.