Charges framed against Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, others in 2023 BMC official assault case

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) A Mumbai court has framed charges against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab and 10 others for allegedly assaulting and intimidating a civic official in Santacruz East in 2023.

Special judge for MP/MLA cases Satyanarayan Navander, on September 30, framed charges against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 34 (common intention), among others.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and sought to be tried for the offences, said the order, details of which were made available on Saturday.

As per the prosecution, Parab and the others allegedly assaulted and threatened an assistant engineer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after Shiv Sena (UBT) workers took out a march to protest the demolition of a party 'shakha' (local branch) in suburban Bandra.

A delegation led by Parab later met H-East ward officer Swapna Kshirsagar to express their anguish over the BMC action. During this meeting, Parab and others allegedly assaulted assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and threatened him with dire consequences, as per the prosecution. PTI AVI BNM