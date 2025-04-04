Charges of denial of admission to pregnant woman 'misleading and made out of frustration': Hospital

Pune, Apr 4 (PTI) Pune-based Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has said in its internal inquiry report that the allegations of denial of admission to a pregnant woman by it over non-payment of Rs 10 lakh as advance amount, were "misleading" and made "out of frustration" by her family.

The woman's pregnancy was in the high-risk category and her two underweight foetuses of seven months coupled with history of old ailment, required Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) treatment for at least two months, it said.

The treatment required Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and the family was advised that in case of lack of funds, they could admit the patient to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital for a complicated surgery, it added.

As per the allegations made by the family of the deceased woman, Tanisha Bhise, and some political leaders, the incident took place on March 28 in which the Mangeshkar hospital refused to admit her due to the non-payment of Rs 10 lakh. Bhise, wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe's personal assistant Sushant Bhise, died after giving birth to twin girls at another city-based hospital the next day.

In the wake of the allegations, the hospital conducted an inquiry by a four-member committee comprising Dr Dhananjay Kelkar (Medical Director), Dr Anuja Joshi (Medical Superintendent), Dr Sameer Jog (Intensive Care Unit in-charge) and Dr Sachin Vyavhare (Administrator).

In its inquiry report, the committee claimed that when the woman's relatives contacted Dr Kelkar, he had advised them to pay as much as they could, but they did not follow his advice.

It also said that as per senior gynaecologists, the woman's twin pregnancy was dangerous.

"Despite the fact that the hospital was known to the family of the deceased, it did not come to the hospital to conduct the necessary antenatal care (ANC) checkups in the last six months. The said complaint seems to have been made out of anger over the advance being demanded and out of frustration due to the death of the patient," its report said.

It also noted that the deceased, Ishwari (Tanisha) Sushant Bhise, had been visiting the hospital since 2020 for treatment and medical advice. She had undergone a surgery in 2022 under 50 per cent charity benefits.

"In 2023, she was advised to go for adoption as the possibility of a safe pregnancy and delivery was difficult. As per the common practice of hospitals, the ANC of a pregnant woman should be done at least thrice to ensure the safety of the foetus and the mother. But (in this case) the said procedure was not done in the hospital," the report said.

On March 15, the woman and her family met Dr Sushrut Ghaisas of the hospital, who informed them about the high-risk nature of the pregnancy and asked her to return for weekly checkups. Accordingly, she was expected on March 22, but did not turn up, the report said.

On March 28, the woman, her husband, and other relatives came to Dr Ghaisas's outpatient department (OPD), but the patient did not visit the emergency or labour room that day, it added.

"At the OPD, Dr Ghaisas conducted her medical check up. She was normal and did not require any sort of emergency treatment. However, since the pregnancy was of high-risk category, she was advised to get admitted for medical observation," it said.

The family was informed about the caesarean section procedure and doctors from the NICU were introduced to the family as two underweight foetuses of seven months, coupled with history of old ailment, required NICU treatment for at least two to two-and-a-half months," the report said, adding that the relatives were informed about an estimated expense of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

"The family members asked us to start the treatment and stated that they would try to arrange the money. The relatives then called medical director Dr Kelkar and apprised him of their difficulty in arranging the funds. Dr Kelkar then told them to pay as much as they could and also assured them that he would speak to Dr Ghaisas. But later Dr Kelkar was informed by Dr Ghaisas that the patient left without informing the hospital," the report said.

It also mentioned that Dr Ghaisas assumed the family was busy arranging the funds.

"The woman's husband was even given the advice that even if they failed to arrange the money, they could take the patient to the (government-run) Sassoon General Hospital as the complicated surgery can be done and the premature babies can be tended properly in the NICU there," the report said.

The hospital later came to know that the woman died the next day during a C-section procedure at another hospital, where the family allegedly concealed her previous surgery and cancer history, it said. PTI SPK NP