Chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul: Cong demonstrates outside Ranchi ED office

Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here to protest the agency's chargesheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

The party workers led by Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and state in-charge K Raju raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate said it had filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the chargesheet also names senior Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

Mahto termed the move an attempt to target the Gandhi family and the Congress.

The BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi and it is making an unsuccessful attempt to suppress his voice, former Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.