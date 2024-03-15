Chargesheet against suspended Assam officer in disproportionate assets case

Guwahati, Mar 15 (PTI) A chargesheet was filed against a suspended Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer in a disproportionate assets case by the CM's vigilance cell in a special court here on Friday, an official statement said.

The 1,133-page chargesheet was filed against Sukanya Bora, who has been in judicial custody since January.

The superintendent of police, chief minister's special vigilance cell, said in the statement that a regular inquiry was instituted based on media reports of alleged rampant corruption and misappropriation under MPLAD funds of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The news reports first appeared in February last year.

Bora was the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) cum in-charge, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kamrup Metropolitan, during the period.

An FIR was registered in the Vigilance Police Station under relevant acts and sections, naming Bora as the prime accused along with 14 others.

During a probe into the original case, the investigating officer found that Bora possessed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Based upon his complaint, a separate case was filed in the same police station against the suspended officer for accruing Rs 8,14,18,533.54 worth of disproportionate assets, or 786.26 per cent of her known sources of income during her seven years of being a public servant.

The chargesheet was filed upon completion of investigation, during which it was found that Bora had committed “criminal misconduct for her pecuniary benefit, by corrupt, illegal means and by exercise of personal influence she performed her public duty dishonestly”.

Bora was arrested on January 18. PTI SSG RBT