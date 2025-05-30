Chargesheet filed against ex-president of Noida Media Club in extortion case

Noida, May 29 (PTI) Noida police filed a chargesheet in a court against the former president of Noida Media Club in an extortion case on Thursday, officials said.

Pankaj Parashar is accused of extorting Rs 20 lakh by threatening to run fake news, a police spokesperson said.

Police had registered a case at the Phase-3 police station after receiving a complaint. Police filed the chargesheet in the court on Thursday.

According to the police, more than a dozen cases have been registered against Parashar in the past and he is currently in jail. PTI COR SKY SKY