Chargesheet filed against former MP Prajwal Revanna in fourth case

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) The Bengaluru Police has filed a comprehensive chargesheet of 1,652 pages in the fourth case registered against former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault, in a special court here, officials said on Monday.

Revanna is currently under judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Jail here, and a Special Investigation Team is probing four separate cases against him.

According to the police, the chargesheet was filed against Revanna on June 12 at the cyber crime police station of CID in Bengaluru.

In this case, was booked for sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation, and violation of privacy of IT Act. The complainant in this case is a woman who was allegedly sexually harassed over a video call.

In a statement, police stated that a total of 113 witnesses who were supplementary to the case were examined as prosecution witnesses and recorded statements under section 161 CrPC. Statements of victim, key witnesses were recorded as per section 164 Crpc.

"All physical, scientific, mobile, digital and other circumstantial evidence were collected and sent for forensic laboratory expert examination and after receiving opinion, a comprehensive chargesheet of 1,652 pages were prepared against the accused suspended MP and submitted to the Special Court here," it added.

Revanna was arrested by the SIT on May 31 upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station. He was remanded in custody the following day.

Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.