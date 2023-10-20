Chargesheet filed against sacked RPF constable accused of killing four persons on moving train

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Police on Friday filed a chargesheet before a court here against dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary accused of allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train on July 31 this year.

The 1,206-page chargesheet was submitted by the Government Railway Police (GRP), which is probing the case, before a magistrate court in suburban Borivali.

The police informed the magistrate that their investigation is complete and the chargesheet has been filed.

However, the chargesheet is committed (transferred) to the sessions court.

The police said that the accused, who is in judicial custody, has been shifted to a prison in Akola district and as it is dangerous to produce him before the court here in person, he is being produced via video conferencing.

"In such circumstances, kindly commit the case to sessions court in the absence of Chetan's physical presence," the police requested the magistrate.

The probe agency assured that a copy of the chargesheet would be served to the accused in the prison.

However, Chaudhary's lawyer Jaywant Patil said the process should be done in his (Patil's) presence and requested the court to issue a production warrant.

The court adjourned the matter till November 2.

Chaudhary has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and others, as well as relevant provisions of the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Defacement of Property Act.

The incident of firing took place on July 31 on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

The accused, Chetansinh Chaudhary (34), was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train after it stopped near the Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).

He had shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. After that, he shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more passenger in S6 coach next to the pantry car after 5 am. PTI AVI NP