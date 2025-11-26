Chargesheet filed against self-styled godman Chaitanyanand in molestation case

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati and four others in a case involving alleged sexual harassment of students of a private institute, a source said on Wednesday.

The police source said the 1,077-page chargesheet was submitted before the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) after completion of the investigation.

"A total of 43 witnesses were examined during the probe. Chaitanyanand Saraswati has been chargesheeted under Sections 75(2), 79, 232, 351 (3), 238(b) and 3(5) of the BNS," said the source.

He further said that the co-accused, namely Bhawna Kapil, Shweta and Kajal Kapil, have been chargesheeted under sections 351(3), 238(b) and 3(5). Another accused, Harish Singh Kapkoti, has been charged under sections 232, 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS.

Officials said the investigation relied on witness accounts, digital evidence and site inspections.

Saraswati is accused of sexually harassing 16 students of a southwest Delhi-based management institute when he was the chancellor of that institution. PTI BM AMJ AMJ