Charging battery of electric two-wheeler explodes, triggers fire in flat

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) The battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded while being charged inside a flat in Diva area near Thane on Monday, triggering a fire, civic officials said.

While the explosion caused extensive damage to the house, nobody was injured in the incident that occurred after 4 PM in a room on the third floor of Siddhant Regency Building No. 1.

The fire rapidly spread through the living room, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"A battery used to charge an electric two-wheeler exploded in the house, causing a fire. The sofa, furniture, and electrical wiring in the house were completely burnt and damaged. However, the fire has been completely extinguished. No one was injured," he added.

Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control and extinguish the flames by 4:40 PM.