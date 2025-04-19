Chariot collapses during temple festival in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 19 (PTI) A chariot used during the annual fair at the historic Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Dakshina Kannada district, collapsed in the early hours of Saturday and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 2 am during the Brahmarathotsava, a major ritual involving the ceremonial pulling of the temple chariot at Mulki town in the district, they added.

The upper portion of the Brahma Ratha (grand chariot) reportedly collapsed while several devotees and temple priests were on or near it.

According to officials, despite the disruption, rituals resumed shortly thereafter. The idol of the deity was transferred to the Chandramandala Ratha (a smaller ceremonial chariot), and the festival proceedings continued as scheduled.

The incident caused anxiety among devotees and the temple administration, especially given the prominence of the Bappanadu fair in the cultural and religious life of coastal Karnataka.

The Shayanotsava, a ritual symbolising the deity’s rest held earlier that night, is particularly revered.

It is traditionally believed that the goddess reclines on a bed of jasmine flowers during this ritual.

According to temple authorities, over 1.5 lakh garlands made of jasmine flowers were offered by devotees during the Shayanotsava — a sort of record, they said.

At the time of the accident, there were at least 5,000 people around the Brahma Ratha and about 250 devotees pulling it with ropes.

The top portion of the chariot was built with split bamboo, tied in a hyperbolic pattern and adorned with small white and red flags. The base was a solid wooden structure mounted on four giant wooden wheels.

One of the temple trustees said there was a strong wind blowing when the chariot was being drawn.

The temple trust initiated an investigation into the incident, as has the Mulki police. PTI CORR AMP SSK SSK KH