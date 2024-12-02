Charitable hospital in HP reopens after govt agrees to amend land transfer laws

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 2 (PTI) A charitable hospital run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas here resumed its services on Monday, a day after the Himachal Pradesh government decided to amend land transfer laws to facilitate transfer of the hospital's land to its sister organisation.

People visited the Bhola Charitable Hospital on Monday for check-ups and copies of the hospital closure order pasted on its main gate were removed.

The hospital has recalled staff members who were previously reassigned to other institutions.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas wishes to transfer the hospital to the Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society, which it considers a sister organisation, to secure GST exemptions for purchasing medical equipment and upgrading the hospital's facilities.

It approached the state government for help in facilitating the transfer of the hospital's land, but faced obstacles under the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act.

The hospital's closure two days ago triggered widespread protests. Many people, particularly women, began a protest outside the facility on November 25.

On November 28, the protesters, demanding a written assurance from the state government that the hospital would remain open, blocked the Shimla-Dharamshala road near Hamirpur. However, they resorted to a silent protest on November 29 after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to convene a meeting to resolve the issue.

The decision to amend the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act was made during a high-level meeting convened by Sukhu on Sunday. The chief minister directed officials to prepare a draft of the amendment bill and present it in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

He also assured that every effort would be made to ensure the hospital remains operational, so people can continue to receive quality healthcare services.

Located in the foothills of the Himalayas on the Hamirpur-Shimla highway, the 75-bed hospital has been providing free medical care since 2000. It serves lakhs of people from over 900 villages within a 15-km radius. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD