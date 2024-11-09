Charmadi Ghat, a key highway in Karnataka to be widened at Rs 343 Cr: MP

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 9 (PTI) Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta on Saturday said the Charmadi Ghat section of National Highway-73, a vital passage through Karnataka’s Western Ghats, is set to undergo a major expansion, widening the route to two lanes with a central allocation of Rs 343.74 crore.

The MP told PTI on Saturday that the 11-kilometre stretch would be expanded, improving connectivity between Mangaluru, Mudigere, and Tumakuru.

With the tender process completed, construction is expected to begin soon, aiming to ease travel for passengers from Karnataka's coastal districts and enhance regional goods transport, a change expected to positively impact local commerce.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this upgrade, Capt. Chowta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and officials involved in advancing this project, noting its anticipated benefits for the local economy and Karnataka’s connectivity.

"The expansion will not only alleviate traffic bottlenecks along Charmadi Ghat but also transform it into a more dependable transit corridor," he remarked.

According to officials, the project will improve links between coastal regions and upghat areas like Chikkamagaluru and Hassan and for travellers heading toward Bengaluru. The narrow roads in Charmadi Ghat have long created a bottleneck, restricting smooth flow.

However, National Highway authorities have indicated that it remains uncertain whether the upgraded highway will directly aid container shipments, such as coffee and spices, moving through New Mangaluru Port.