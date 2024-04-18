Charred bodies of three Assam men, burnt vehicle found in Meghalaya

Shillong/Goalpara, Apr 17 (PTI) Charred bodies of three men of Assam were found buried inside a jungle in neighbouring Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle which they used to enter Meghalaya from Assam’s Goalpara district was also found burnt in the same area, Rongmil.

East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police SA Rynjah said that two of the victims were wanted by the police. One was accused in a car-lifting case while another had cattle theft cases pending against him.

"We have learnt that the three persons had gone to Meghalaya in a vehicle on Tuesday. Their charred bodies, partially buried, were recovered by local police there," a police officer of Goalpara said.

It appears that the three persons were killed by members of a rival gang.

The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examination after completion of all formalities, Rynjah said.

Meghalaya police said that the bodies were found buried in two locations.

“Two bodies were found in one spot and another in a separate spot near the area where the vehicle was burnt,” an officer of the Meghalaya police told PTI.

He said that the family members had spoken to them after they entered Meghalaya on Tuesday morning and since then, they could not be contacted.

After the worried family members informed the police, a search operation was launched on Wednesday.

Villagers informed the East Garo district authorities of a burnt vehicle in Rongmil area. The police reached the spot and found the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Zahidul Islam (25), Jamor Ali (35) and their driver Noor Ahmed – all from Dolguma in Goalpara.

The police have registered a case and investigations are on. PTI JOP SSG COR NN