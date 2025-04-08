Charred body found in car burnt in Delhi's Bijwasan

New Delhi: A charred body was found after blaze in a car near the Bijwasan Road flyover, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Tuesday.

The Fire Department received a call around 10:32 pm on Monday, alerting them about the car engulfed in flames, he said.

Two fire tenders were immediately despatched to the scene and they managed to douse the blaze by 11:20 pm.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, officials discovered an unidentified charred body inside the vehicle," he said.

Police personnel reached the spot and launched further investigation into the matter.