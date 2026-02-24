Charred body found in guard room of school in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A charred body was recovered from the guard room of a school in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The DFS received a call about the fire in the school premises around 8 am and immediately dispatched a team to the spot, he said.

"By the time we reached, the fire had already been extinguished. During inspection of the premises, a charred body was found inside the guard room," the officer said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ DV DV