Charred body found in premises after fire breaks out in building in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A person was charred to death after a massive fire broke out in a building in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Thursday.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service after the department received a call at 6.33 pm on Wednesday, he said.

During the operation, a charred body was found inside the premises of the building.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police in a statement said that they received a PCR call at 6.31 pm regarding the fire.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of a building on main road in Gali Number 11 in Jafrabad, which housed a godown of cloth used in making of jackets.

The body was found after the fire tenders doused the blaze, following which it was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for postmortem, officials said.

Efforts are underway to identify the body and determine the cause of the fire, the statement said.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, it further said.

Some locals, who were trapped in the fire, said they witnessed smoke and immediately closed the door of their room.

"When the fire started spreading, we ran to the terrace of the five floor building. The person who died was also behind us, but he might have fell unconscious and burnt alive," they claimed. PTI BM OZ OZ