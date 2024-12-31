Charred body found in unfinished College hall in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI) A charred body was found inside an unfinished hall of an engineering college at Karakulam on Tuesday morning, police said.
The body was found by the college's security staff at around 8 a m, they said.
Items such as a charred tyre and a petrol can were found at the scene, they said.
According to police, it could be a case of suicide.
The college owner's mobile phone was found nearby, and his car was parked outside the building, raising suspicion that the body was his.
Police said that a DNA examination will be necessary to confirm the identity of the deceased.
Reports indicate that the mobile phone had been placed on a chair, possibly to record the incident.
State Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil visited the location.
A scientific investigation is currently underway to gather further evidence, they added. PTI TGB TGB ROH