Charred body found in unfinished College hall in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI) A charred body was found inside an unfinished hall of an engineering college at Karakulam on Tuesday morning, police said.

The body was found by the college's security staff at around 8 a m, they said.

Items such as a charred tyre and a petrol can were found at the scene, they said.

According to police, it could be a case of suicide.

The college owner's mobile phone was found nearby, and his car was parked outside the building, raising suspicion that the body was his.

Police said that a DNA examination will be necessary to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Reports indicate that the mobile phone had been placed on a chair, possibly to record the incident.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil visited the location.

A scientific investigation is currently underway to gather further evidence, they added. PTI TGB TGB ROH