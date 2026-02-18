Charred body of 58-year-old man found at isolated place in Karnataka's Hassan district

Hassan (Karnataka), Feb 17 (PTI) A charred body of a 58-year-old man was found at an isolated place in Alur taluk of this district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Veerappa (58), who worked as a driver with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), they said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday near Rajanahalli in Alur taluk of Hassan district, police said.

Veerappa's body was found completely charred, raising suspicion that it could be a premeditated murder, they added.

"Only after the post-mortem is conducted will we be able to ascertain the exact cause of death. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have also visited the spot and collected necessary evidence," a senior police officer said.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, a case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused behind the incident.

All angles are being probed, including a long-standing land dispute with a relative, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress. PTI AMP KH