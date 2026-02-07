Charred body of 61-year-old woman found in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) The charred body of a 61-year-old woman was found in the compound of her house here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shobana of Midanoorkonam, Kottukalkonam, near Balaramapuram.

According to police, at around 10 pm, neighbours noticed a fire in the backyard of Shobana’s house, which had spread to clothes hung out to dry and to the firewood stored there.

They doused the fire and tried to inform Shobana, but she could not be found in the house, police said.

The neighbours then contacted Shobana’s son, who, along with his wife and father, had gone out to attend a function.

During a further search, Shobana’s body was found in an almost completely burnt condition in one portion of the compound, police said.

Soon, the police arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

Officials at the Balaramapuram police station said they suspect the fire may have spread while Shobana was attempting to burn dried leaves after cleaning the compound, adding that other possibilities would also be probed.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident.

The body will be handed over to relatives after completion of further procedures, an official said. PTI TBA TBA ADB