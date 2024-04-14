Charred body of elderly woman found from house in Ghaziabad, police suspect murder

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) The charred body of a septuagenarian woman was recovered from her flat on Sunday morning, with the police suspecting her son's role in the murder.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the Panchsheel colony under the Teelamor police station limits, the officials said.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Shalimar Garden, Siddhartha Gautam said the police received information from some onlookers about smoke emanating from the flat after which a fire brigade team reached there and broke open the door to douse the flames.

The team found the charred body of Bhagwati Devi (70) inside the flat, Gautam said.

Advertisment

Devi used to live with her son Som Dutt, an autorickshaw driver, his wife and two children.

Right before the incident, Dutt, along with his wife and children, went out somewhere after locking the door from outside, therefore arousing suspicion over his involvement in her death, Chief Fire Officer Suresh Pal said.

The body was sent for postmortem and the report is awaited, the police said.

The police said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No short circuit or leakage in the gas cylinder were detected. PTI COR ABN RPA