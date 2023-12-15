Charred body of unidentified woman found in Bhiwandi

Thane, Dec 15 (PTI) The charred body of an unidentified woman was found in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

The body was lying near a pipeline in Dongar Pada 'selfie point' in Shanti Nagar, the Bhiwandi Taluka police station official said.

"Some youth from the area spotted the body and alerted police. Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Dhole visited the spot and is supervising the probe. A murder and destruction of evidence case has been registered," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM