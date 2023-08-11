Charred body of unidentified woman found in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) The charred body of an unidentified woman was found at an open plot in Shamshabad here on Friday.

A police official said that a watchman after noticing fire in the plot after midnight on Thursday informed the police, and a police team reached the spot and found that a body was being burnt.

After examining the body it was found to be of a woman, and her identity is not known, the official said.

CCTV footage is being analysed, the official said, adding that after postmortem it will be clear whether the woman was first killed and later the body was set on fire, or the woman was murdered by being set ablaze.

Police further said based on the medical report it will be known if she was sexually assaulted or not.

RGI Airport Police have registered a case. Further investigations are on. PTI VVK ANE