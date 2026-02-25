Charred body recovered from burnt car in UP's Saharanpur; probe underway

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A severely burnt body was recovered from a charred car in a forested area here on Wednesday, police said.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased and ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

The vehicle, an badly burnt Alto, was found between Choura Khurd and Amarpur villages. Upon receiving information, Gagalhedi police reached the spot and found the body inside the car.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh told PTI that the vehicle owner has been identified on the basis of the registration details and the chassis number. However, police are still working to confirm if the deceased is the owner or another person. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The car was found in an isolated area remains largely deserted at night, he said, adding that police are examining the possibility that the victim was brought to the location before the vehicle was set on fire.

Police said the CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to trace the movement of the car. A forensic team has collected samples from the spot for further analysis.

Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and forensic evidence, they said, adding that the case is being investigated from all angles. PTI COR ABN AKY