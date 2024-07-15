Charred remains of three persons, including boy, found in house in Cuddalore; murder suspected

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) Jul 15 (PTI) The charred remains of three persons, including a 10-year-old boy, all said to be from the same family, were found in a house in Karamani Kuppam in the district on Monday morning, police said.

A team of police personnel from Nellikuppam police station, who went to the spot after they were informed by neighbours of a stench emanating from the house, found three burnt bodies in three separate rooms.

“The police had to break open the door to enter. The three persons were found charred in three separate rooms. There were some blood stains around,” a senior police official said and added that preliminary investigation revealed that it could be murder.

The deceased were identified as Kamaleshwari, 60, her son Sugandh Kumar and her 10-year-old grandson, the official said.

Sugandh Kumar, an IT employee, had come home to visit his mother and son, the police official said.

Neighbours who noticed smoke and a foul smell emerging from the house this morning had informed the police. PTI JSP ANE