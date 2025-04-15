Charred remains of tiger found in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Apr 15 (PTI) The charred remains of a tiger have been found in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district with forest officials surmising that he may have died two weeks ago due to injuries suffered in a territorial fight.

The carcass of the tiger, known as T-24, were found near Irai dam area in Mohali buffer area, said an official.

The district houses the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

A poaching attempt was ruled out as the animal's claws, teeth and bones were found intact. The tiger might have died approximately 15 to 20 days ago, the official said.

The patch of land where the carcass was found was recently engulfed in flames when fire was started to burn agricultural waste on a nearby farm.

T-24 had multiple territorial fights with other tigers and recently suffered injuries on a leg and in one ear, but the exact cause of death can be ascertained after receiving the postmortem report, the official said. PTI COR KRK