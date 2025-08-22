Charri Yatra reaches Paddar Valley passing through cloudburst-hit Chisoti; devotees pray for victims

Paddar (J-K), Aug 21 (PTI) The holy mace of Chandi Mata, also known as Machail Mata, reached the Paddar valley on Thursday after passing through the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar district.

Unlike previous years, when the procession was marked by grand celebrations, the yatra this time was held in a simple manner, with devotees offering prayers for the victims of the natural calamity.

A cloudburst struck Chisoti, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple, on August 14, leaving a trail of death and destruction. Officials have put the death toll at 65 so far.

"There is nothing grand in the yatra this time. The atmosphere is grim. Earlier, there used to be 'jagratas', and we would stay here overnight with the mace," said Urmila Chauhan, a devotee accompanying the procession.

As part of the annual Charri Yatra, the mace is brought to the shrine each year as a symbol of prayers for peace and prosperity. Traditionally, locals in Chisoti welcome the procession by beating drums and dancing as the mace makes a pit stop for the night.

"Tragedy has struck here, but tradition must continue. The losses can never be compensated, yet bringing the mace to the goddess is our duty," said another pilgrim.

The yatra began from Jammu on August 17 and is an essential part of the pilgrimage to the Machail Mata temple in Kishtwar. However, due to the devastation, the pilgrimage, which started on July 25, was suspended. Authorities allowed the mace alone to be carried to the shrine.

Custodian of the holy mace, Jyoti Pachnanda, said, "Every year the mace halts at Chisoti for the night. There used to be a temple here, but now it's gone. Many lives have been lost. We pray that those missing or departed find peace at the feet of the goddess."