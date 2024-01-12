Chartered accountants are playing an important role in economic development: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) India is today the fifth largest economy in the world and the country's chartered accountants have an important contribution in it, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday.

Sharma said the chartered accountants' importance in giving momentum and direction to the country's economy is well known.

Addressing 'Veda', a two-day national conference of the Chartered Accountants (CAs) organised here, the chief minister said they are playing an important role in the economic development and stability of the country by using their financial knowledge and skills.

"The discussions taking place in this conference will play a positive role in the interest of the state and the country. Such conferences are very useful to meet the challenges arising from new changes in technology and accounting and to share mutual knowledge," he added.

He called upon the participants to give their suggestions related to the roadmap of financial management in the interest of the state. PTI AG AS AS