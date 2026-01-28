Chartered Speed, EKA Mobility to deploy 1,750 electric buses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) Chartered Speed Limited and EKA Mobility on Wednesday secured a Letter of Confirmation of Quantity for the deployment of 1,750 electric buses here, officials said.

The development marks a significant milestone in strengthening sustainable public electric transport infrastructure in one of India’s major metropolitan regions.

According to Chartered Speed Limited, a leading player in passenger bus mobility services, the allocation accounts for nearly 39 per cent of Bengaluru’s planned induction of 4,500 electric buses under the PM E-Drive Scheme, underscoring the company’s role in advancing the city’s public transport electrification efforts.

Bengaluru has emerged as one of India’s leading cities in electric public transport adoption, with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation steadily expanding its electric bus network in line with Karnataka’s clean mobility vision and the Centre’s decarbonisation roadmap, the company said in a statement.

Emphasising that safety remains a core pillar of its EV operations, Chartered Speed Limited said it follows structured safety protocols, including preventive maintenance, battery health monitoring, and specialised driver training to ensure reliable and commuter-focused services.

The partnership combines Chartered Speed’s operational expertise with EKA Mobility’s electric vehicle manufacturing and technology capabilities to deliver accessible and dependable urban transport solutions for Bengaluru commuters, it added.

"Bengaluru is a key mobility hub in India, and electric buses are central to efforts to build a cleaner and more efficient public transport system," said Sanyam Gandhi, Whole-Time Director, Chartered Speed Limited.

"As an early adopter of e-mobility, we aim to convert around 25 per cent of our fleet to electric by fiscal 2027, supported by strong infrastructure investments to deliver commuter-centric services with lasting socio-economic impact," he added. PTI AMP SSK