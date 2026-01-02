Chase rulers on streets, force them to flee like in Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal: JJP's Ajay Chautala

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) president Ajay Singh Chautala has stirred a controversy with his provocative remarks asking youths to "pull rulers from chairs, chase them down on streets, beat them and force them to flee the country like in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal".

Chautala, who is the father of former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, was addressing a gathering in Mahendragarh on December 28.

In his address, he gave a call for a change. "Elders and young friends, now there is a time for a change. And you will bring this change. You and we all together will bring a change, then it will come." For this, he said, the time has come for them to organise and unite.

"When that opportunity comes, just like in our neighbouring countries, in Sri Lanka the way youths overthrew the government there and forced them to flee overnight; just like youths in Bangladesh overthrew the government there and forced their rulers to flee the country; just like in Nepal, youths there mobilised and not only thrashed them on streets but also forced them to leave the country overnight," Chautala said.

He said similar treatment needs to be meted out to the "rulers" here.

"The same way these rulers will have to be dragged from their chairs, chased down on streets, beaten and forced to leave the country and then we will be able to get rid of the misgovernance," Chautala said.

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij slammed Chautala for his alleged remarks and said it suggests that he has no faith in the country's democracy.

"He has lost confidence in his own political party and that is why he is trying to incite the youth. He has raised his hands in surrender, saying nothing is in his control anymore and is now provoking others," said Vij while reacting to Chautala's remarks.

He also lashed out at the Congress, alleging it is working as a B team of the "rulers".

"The responsibility of the main opposition party which you gave to the Congress and that is working as its B team. I am not saying this. Every single person is saying this in Haryana," Chautala said.

He said the same people who gave maximum power to (former chief minister) Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the Congress in Rohtak are today saying that if anyone destroyed things the most, it is the father-son duo, alleged Chautala. PTI CHS VSD KSS KSS KSS