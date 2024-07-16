Chased after his failed house breaking attempt, man jumps into open drain before being held

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) A 48-year-old man tried to break into a house in Mumbai's Chembur area for theft in the wee hours of Tuesday, but as his attempt was foiled by its owner, the accused ran away from the spot and jumped into an open drain after being chased, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, 48-year-old Ismail Sheikh, chose to stand in the open drain till the police arrived on the scene and arrested him, they said.

The complaint in the case was lodged by Shizeen Jaikumar, a resident of Vishwadeep Society at New Tilak Nagar locality in Chembur, an official said.

"Jaikumar's family members left for a foreign country on Monday morning. That night, he decided to spend some time with friends and returned home around 2 am on Tuesday. However, he was shocked to find a man trying to open the door of his house. When he asked the stranger who he was and what he was doing, the latter attacked him with a screwdriver and a knife," he said.

Thereafter, Sheikh started running from the spot. But Jaikumar chased him for around 20 minutes. In order to give him the slip, Sheikh jumped into an open drain, he said.

Soon, local people gathered at the spot and asked him to come out. But as he was scared, he remained in the drain. It was only after the police reached the spot that he came out and was placed under arrest, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that Sheikh was a habitual offender and there were 25 to 30 cases registered against him. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI ZA NP