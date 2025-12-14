Chased by cops, man opens fire in Amritsar; 2 passersby hit

Amritsar, Dec 14 (PTI) Two people suffered bullet injuries when a scooter-borne man, being chased by police over a shooting incident, opened fire on Sunday, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Chandan Kumar, who was on a scooter, hit a passerby from behind and fired gunshots.

The passerby, identified as Billu, and a woman, identified as Sonia, sustained bullet injuries.

The incident was captured on CCTV, in which it could be seen that some people were inquiring about the health of Billu and Sonia after the firing. However, Chandan managed to escape.

Superintendent of Police Vishaljeet Singh said Chandan had allegedly opened fire at a person identified as Vikram Sharma following a verbal spat over some issue on Saturday night. However, Vikram escaped unhurt.

Chandan escaped from the spot after the incident, police said.

Singh said police teams were following Chandan Kumar, who was driving the scooter, to arrest him on Sunday morning. At this time, Chandan hit Billu and also fired gunshots, leading to two injuries.

Police said he had yet to be arrested. Several police teams are working to nab Chandan.