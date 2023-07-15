Chattisgarh youth held for 'abducting' girl from home state at railway station in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Jul 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old Chattisgarh native, who allegedly abducted a minor girl in broad daylight from the railway station here a day ago, was taken into custody, police said on Saturday.

The girl, kidnapped by the accused after placing a broken beer bottle on the neck of a Childline official, was also found along with the youth, they said.

Both of them were taken into custody from Pudukkad in Thrissur district of central Kerala.

According to police, Deepak Kumar Singh and the girl, who is a teenager, arrived at the railway station here from their home state on Friday.

They were said to be in a relationship for some time and came here after eloping from their home state.

As the youngsters were found roaming around the station premises for quite some time, the Childline officials felt suspicious of their behaviour and took the girl to their cabin to know about their whereabouts.

As they got information that the girl was a minor, the officials decided to produce her before the Childline committee.

Suddenly, the youth threatened a Childline official by placing a broken beer bottle on her neck and asked her to release the girl. Later, he jumped to the railway track from the platform and escaped from the scene.

"A search was going on to nab him. Today, a traffic police official felt suspicious seeing the duo at Pudukkad. Based on his information, we took the them into custody," a police officer told PTI on Saturday.

During the interrogation, the girl and the youth said some of their acquaintances were working here and they came to meet them, the officer added.

The youth was later handed over to the railway police and the girl was sent with the Childline officials, police added. PTI LGK HDA