Chavan seeks extension of cut-off date for Ladki Bahin scheme's registration

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday demanded that the cut-off date for registration of names for the Maharashtra government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', a financial assistance scheme for eligible women, be extended beyond July 15.
Chavan raised the issue in the legislative assembly, saying there has been a stampede-like situation in many parts of the state because women are crowding the registration centres.
The former chief minister also demanded that unmarried women and those above 60 years of age should not be excluded from the eligibility criteria.
Minister Shambhuraj Desai said consultations will be held with the chief minister and deputy chief ministers for the streamlining of the scheme so that women do not have to face any hardships.
Many other MLAs cutting across party lines demanded that the terms and conditions for eligibility be cut down.
Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the scheme in the state budget on Friday. Under the scheme, married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group will get Rs 1,500 per month.
A government resolution for this scheme says the annual family income of beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh and the beneficiary woman must have a bank account in her name, possess Aadhaar/ration card and domicile from the state. PTI MR NP