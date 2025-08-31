Cheating case accused held after 9 years in Palghar

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) Police have arrested a cheating case accused, who was on the run for nine years and living with a changed name in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

The case pertains to a fraud committed by six persons between December 2012 and June 2016 who connived with the manager of a co-operative bank in Thane district and mortgaged fake gold jewellery to avail a lone Rs 75,37,085.

The Bhayander police in Thane had registered a case against six persons under relevant provisions and the probe was taken over by the Economic Offences Wing.

While five of the accused had been arrested and a chargesheet filed against them, the sixth accused, Gopal Radheshyam Nag (42), a building material supplier, was on the run since then, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Madan Ballal said.

The Kashimira police here recently got a tip that the accused had changed his name to Gopal Radheshyam Chourasia and was living in Nalla Sopara area of neighbouring Palghar district, he said The police, with the help of the technical and intelligence leads, confirmed the presence of the accused in the area.

A police team caught the accused at Manvelpada in Virar area of Palghar on Saturday and arrested him, the official said. PTI COR GK