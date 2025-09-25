Cheating case against Kundra-Shilpa Shetty: EOW records statement of resolution professional

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday recorded the statement of resolution professional Rajendra Bhutada in connection with the Rs 60 crore cheating case involving businessman Raj Kundra and his actor wife Shilpa Shetty, an official said.

Bhutada was called at the EOW office as a witness in the case, he added.

"His statement was recorded. Bhutada was the resolution professional of the liquidated company Best Deal TV Private Limited," the official informed.

Kundra and Shetty were directors of Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform.

A case was registered against Kundra and Shetty at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari (60) of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

The EOW had earlier recorded Kundra's statement as part of its probe. PTI DC BNM