Cheating case against Maharashtra BJP minister, 53 others

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Ahilyanagar district police in Maharashtra have registered a cheating case against senior Maharashtra BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and 53 others over alleged irregularities in disbursal of Rs 8.86 crore loan to farmers, an official said.

The case was filed as per the directive of the Supreme Court which heard the two-decade old matter involving a sugar factory controlled by Vikhe, 65, the official said.

The court had asked the police to register a case and investigate allegations against the management of the sugar factory for allegedly diverting funds procured as a result of a farmer loan waiver scheme floated by the state government.

As per the court directives, an FIR was filed at the Loni police station on Monday against Vikhe Patil and others, the official said. PTI DC VT VT