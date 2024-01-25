Cheating case registered against two women for failing to deliver jewellery entrusted by friend

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) A case of cheating has been registered here against two women for allegedly making away with the jewellery which their friend had entrusted to them.

As per complainant Rakhi Manjrekar, a 39-year-old beautician, she along with the accused duo traveled to Dubai in search of employment last year.

While she secured a job, the duo were not as fortunate and returned to Thane. Before they departed for India on December 20, 2023, she gave them two pieces of gold jewellery valued at Rs 3,69,600 to be handed over to her daughter.

The accused allegedly did not deliver the jewellery, hence the woman approached Vartak Nagar Police Station upon return from Dubai, said an official.

Further probe is on and no arrest has been made yet, he said. PTI COR KRK