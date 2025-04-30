Cheating case: Vikhe Patil rejects charges, says Supreme Court had ruled out criminal offence

Pune, Apr 30 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Wednesday claimed the Supreme Court had ruled out criminal offence in 2019 in a case related to a sugar factory, a day after he was booked for allegedly securing loans in the names of farmers through forged documents in 2004.

Vikhe Patil's clarification came in response to an FIR registered against him and 53 others including directors of a sugar mill. The case was registered at Loni police station in Ahilyanagar district on Monday following a court's directive, officials said.

The Water Resources Minister is accused of illegally securing loans of nearly Rs 9 crore in the names of farmers using forged documents.

He said on Wednesday that the sugar mill is ready to face any fresh inquiry into the matter.

"After the submission of the inquiry report related to the Padma Shri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in the Supreme Court, it was clearly stated by the apex court in 2019 that no criminal offence was made out in this case. Therefore, we have no concern or difficulty regarding the matter. From our perspective, the case is closed.

"However, if any new inquiry is to be conducted, we are fully prepared to face it," Vikhe Patil stated in a release.

He accused his political opponents of "digging up" the 2004 case after ten years.

"Hearings on the matter were held in the local court, High Court, and the Supreme Courts. After the report submitted by the inquiry officer appointed by the High Court was presented in the SC, the apex court stated in 2019 that no criminal offence was committed in the matter, and dismissed the petition," he added.

Speaking on the current status of the offence, Vikhe Patil said the FIR was registered after the Supreme Court upheld the order passed by the magistrate of the Rahata court under section 156(3).

The section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure empowers a magistrate to order a police investigation into a cognisable offence.

"Any investigation can only proceed once an FIR is registered. Therefore, the factory management is ready to cooperate with any fresh investigation based on the registered offence.

"In its March 2025 order, the Supreme Court had clearly instructed that no coercive action should be taken against the factory management or others that could cause them undue hardship. This has brought complete clarity to the matter," the BJP leader added.

As per the complaint, the irregularity occurred in 2004. The then chairman and directors of the mill allegedly prepared loan proposals using fake documents in the names of member farmers. With the help of bank officials, they allegedly secured loans of Rs 3.11 crore and Rs 5.74 crore.

However, the loan amounts were never credited to the accounts of the farmers in whose names the proposals had been submitted. Instead, the money was siphoned off by sugar mill officials and bank staff, the complaint said.