Check cheese bought from market for adulteration: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Meerut, Sep 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday suggested students "research" the cheese they buy from the market as it may be adulterated.

Patel made the suggestion while addressing the 37th convocation of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University here, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

Her remarks came ahead of the festival season, a period usually marked with instances of food adulteration on a mass scale.

Around 10 quintals of adulterated cottage cheese were reportedly seized last week from the Jewar Toll in Noida.

Meanwhile, the statement said that for the past six months, a team from Raj Bhavan has been inspecting the university's hostels, labs, buildings, gardens, environment, and facilities, and on Monday, Patel took a tour of the varsity herself.

"Students should also research cheese brought from outside, as it may be chemically adulterated. The university was instructed to provide washing machines on every floor, improve the cleanliness of the hostels, and extend library hours for all students," Patel said.

She said that students were specifically instructed to study in the library and refrain from using mobile phones.

Patel, who is also the Chancellor of State Universities, distributed degrees and medals to the students.