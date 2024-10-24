Check names, polling stations ahead of voting, Mumbai district collector urges citizens

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday asked voters to verify their names and polling stations for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

In a release, Mumbai district collector and additional district election officer Sanjay Yadav appealed to voters in 10 assembly seats that come within his jurisdiction.

"The information regarding voter details can be accessed on the website https://voters.eci.gov.in/. For further assistance, voters can also contact the helpline numbers 02220822781 or 1950," the release said.

Quoting Yadav, the release further said a special awareness campaign was held to meet voter registration targets set by the Election Commission of India, with a focus on registering new voters.

"As part of this campaign, 38,325 new voters, especially those who have turned 18, registered. The final voter list for the assembly polls will be published soon," the release said.

As per the EC, Mumbai city district has 25.36 lakh voters.

The highest number of 2.81 lakh voters is in Sion-Koliwada assembly constituency, while the lowest, 2.05 lakh voters, is in Wadala assembly seat. PTI KK BNM