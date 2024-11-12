Checking of bags non-issue, Uddhav is seeking votes by whining: Fadnavis

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was trying to divert attention by needlessly protesting about the checking of his bags by election officials.

Advertisment

Thackeray's frustration was showing, Fadnavis said, campaigning for the ruling Mahayuti's candidate Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad in Kalyan East in the district ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

"What is wrong with checking bags? We had our bags checked during campaigning, and there was no need for this level of frustration," said Fadnavis, stating that election officials followed the same procedures with his campaign team too.

Lacking pressing topics, Thackeray is now "seeking votes by whining", the BJP leader said.

Advertisment

Earlier, for the second consecutive day, Uddhav Thackeray claimed that his bags were inspected by election authorities on Tuesday after he arrived in Latur district to campaign. The former chief minister's party posted a video of the incident on a social media platform.

Fadnavis, meanwhile, also attacked the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, pointing out that some of its allies moved the high court against the Ladki Bahin Yojana for women.

"When Uddhav Thackeray's government was in power, Maharashtra's industrial sector was lagging behind. But now, under our government, Maharashtra has outpaced Karnataka and Gujarat, securing 52 percent of total industrial investment in the country this year," he said. PTI COR KRK