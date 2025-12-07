Cheetah cub dies after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Gwalior

Gwalior, Dec 7 (PTI) A male cheetah cub, that ventured out of the Kuno National Park (KNP), died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district early on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred on a national highway in the Ghatigaon area, close to the Shivpuri district border, 35 to 40 km from here, Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena told PTI over phone.

The nearly 20-month-old cub had ventured out of KNP and got separated from its mother. It died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, he said.

"We have reduced traffic and curtailed speed on the highway to prevent any untoward incident, as another male cub separated from the same mother might still be around. Both were earlier spotted together," the official said.

Forest officials reached the spot and were searching for the other cheetah cub in the area, police said.

Earlier, a cheetah cub was found dead on Friday, a day after being released into the wild at KNP. PTI LAL GK