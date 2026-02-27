Cheetah Gamini delivers fourth cub at Kuno National Park; population rises to 39

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) South African cheetah Gamini has given birth to the fourth cub at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of these big cats in India to 39, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

"Kunoh national park is pleased to announce the birth of the fourth cub to female cheetah Gamini. The presence of the fourth cub was confirmed during intensive monitoring by the field and veterinary teams.

"All four cubs are presently healthy and doing fine. The number of cheetahs in India now stands at 39, including 28 India-born cubs," Yadav said in a post on X.

Gamini was translocated to India from South Africa as part of the ambitious project launched in September 2022 to revive the population of the world's fastest land animal in India, which had gone extinct decades ago.

Yadav had announced the birth of three cubs of Gamini earlier this month. PTI GJS PRK