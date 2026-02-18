Cheetah Gamini gives birth to three cubs in MP's Kuno National Park

Sheopur (MP), Feb 18 (PTI) Cheetah 'Gamini' has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of these big cats in India to 38, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Gamini was translocated to India from South Africa as part of the ambitious project to revive the population of the world's fastest land animal in India, which had gone extinct decades ago.

Yadav, in a post on X, said that in a roaring success to the Cheetah re-introduction programme, Gamini, the South African cheetah and second-time mother, has brought three new cubs into the world at Kuno National Park (KNP) in MP's Sheopur district.

This joyful arrival marks the ninth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil and takes the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27, he said.

With these newest additions, India's total cheetah population has now reached 38 - a powerful symbol of the country's determined and historic conservation effort, Yadav added. PTI COR MAS GK