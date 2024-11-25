Cheetah Neerva gives birth to cubs at MP's Kuno National Park

Bhopal, Nov 25 (PTI) An hour after informing on social media that four cubs were born to African cheetah Neerva at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the forest department will confirm the exact number of the newborns soon.

Yadav's X handle deleted an earlier post and replaced it with a new message that stated, "Today the Cheetah Project has achieved a major milestone. In Cheetah State Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, a female Cheetah Neerva has given birth to cubs. The Forest Department will soon confirm the number of cubs." In a post on the social media platform at around 5.30 pm, he had said, "Today the Cheetah Project has achieved great success. In Kuno National Park of our - Cheetah State Madhya Pradesh - the female cheetah Neerva has given birth to four cubs, which is a great achievement not only for the state but also for the country." His X handle, however, deleted this tweet and posted a fresh message at around 6.30 pm, in which he deleted the number of cubs born to Neerva.

Prior to this, 17 cheetah cubs had been born at the KNP, where the fastest land animal on Earth was translocated from Namibia more than two years ago. With 12 of those cubs surviving, the count of cheetahs was last reported to be 24.

Yadav lauded forest department personnel involved in the Cheetah Project for their efforts in making the programme a success.

In the afternoon, the forest department had informed about the birth of cheetah cubs at the KNP without specifying their exact number.

"Good news from Kuno. Female cheetah Neerva has given birth to cubs in Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district," the MP forest department said in a post on X.

Asked about reports on the birth of cubs at the KNP, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Aseem Shrivastava told PTI that he would not be able to comment until a confirmation on their exact number was received from the park.

Last month, Chief Minister Yadav had shared information that a female cheetah at the park was pregnant and was expected to deliver cubs soon.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight Namibian cheetahs - five females and three males - into enclosures at the KNP as part of the world's first intercontinental translocation of the big cats, seven decades after they became extinct in India due to hunting and habitat loss.

In February 2023, a dozen more cheetahs were translocated to the national park from South Africa as part of the central government's project to reintroduce the big cats in the country. PTI ADU GK RSY