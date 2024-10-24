Cheetahs for MP's Gandhisagar Sanctuary: 28 spotted deer released to increase prey base

Mandsaur, Oct 24 (PTI) A total of 28 spotted deer were released in Gandhisagar Sanctuary to enhance the prey base ahead of the introduction of cheetahs there, which will make it the second home for the big cats after Kuno National Park in Sheopur district, a Madhya Pradesh forest department official said on Thursday.

He said 1,250 spotted deer, also called chital, will be shifted to Gandhisagar Sanctuary as part of the efforts to increase prey base for the cheetahs.

"Eighteen male and 10 female spotted deer were brought from Kanha National Park and released into the fenced area in Gandhisagar. With this, we have so far released 434 spotted deer in Gandhisagar, comprising 120 male and 314 females," the official informed.

The official also said a delegation from Kenya visited Gandhisagar Santuary, spread across Mandsaur and Neemuch districts, on May 21 and 22 as part of the plan.

Cheetahs, which were declared extinct from India in 1952, were brought to Kuno National Park, in September 2022 and February 2023, from Namibia and South Africa as part of an ambitious reintroduction plan.

At present, there are 24 cheetahs, including cubs, in Kuno National Park. PTI COR MAS BNM