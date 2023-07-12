Cheetahs, women, tribals not safe in MP: Kamal Nath in Bhopal

Bhopal: Neither cheetahs nor women nor the tribal community are safe in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Wednesday.

There is "chaos" in every area, he said, talking to reporters.

"Neither cheetahs, nor women, nor the tribal community are protected here. Only contractors and the corrupt are protected," the former chief minister said when asked about the recent death of a translocated cheetah at the Kuno National Park (KNP).

"Be it the issue of cheetahs or tribals, where is the proper arrangement (of protection). It is a matter of great sadness to see the direction in which Madhya Pradesh is being dragged," Nath said.

With one more cheetah dying on Tuesday, the number of the felines that have died at the KNP since March rose to seven in a setback to the reintroduction programme launched in September 2022.